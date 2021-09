Car Radio, Podcast 38, Pts 1/2: Klauser on Corvette/Le Mans, Cadillac LMDh; Ryan/Mach 1, Fix/canceled cars, Fellrath/Grand Wagoneer, more

Car Radio, August 28, 2021

Host: Henry Payne

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

02-20 min: Laura Klauser, GM racing chief. Talking Corvette at 24 Hours of Le Mans and Cadillac LMDh entry in 2023 Le Mans.

20: Ad break

25-40: Ted Ryan, Ford Archives. Talking Ford Mustang Mach 1/history.

40-55: Lauren Fix, the Car Coach. Talking new Porsche 911 GT3, canceled cars

12.55-1.00: Ad break

1.00-1.04 hr: Payne intro

1.04-1.20 hr: Rachel Fellrath, marketing manager, 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

1.20-1.25: Ad break

1.25-1.40: Best of Car Radio - Chahe Apelian, vehicle development engineer for 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

1.40-1.56: Best of Car Radio - Melaina Vasco, chief engineer, 2022 Nissan Frontier.

END