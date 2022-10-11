Car Radio Podcast 89, Pts 1/2: McLaughlin/IndyCar, Cameron/Porsche 963, Nolan-Robert Allaer/SCCA champs, Puente/Wagoneer, Scarpello/Circuit Florida, Cole Smith/2022 race season, Grecco/Raptor R

Car Radio Show, 910AM-Detroit, October 8, 2022

Producer Jalen Alston

Live from Charlevoix, MI

Interview Schedule

02-15 min: Interview with Nolan and Robert Allaer, son/father racers in SCCA national championship. Nolan won FC championship this year, Robert two-time champ, 2014-2020.

20-30: Interview with Paul Scarpello, developer, Circuit Florida club track in Auburndale, FL

33-40: Continue with Scarpello

40-45: Interview with Stephen Cole Smith, racing writer, Hagerty. Review of 2022 IndyCar/IMSA racing seasons.

48-55: Continue with Cole Smith

1.03-1.15 hr: Taped interview with Scott McLaughlin, IndyCar driver at Detroit Auto Show.

1.20-1.31: Taped interview with Tim Puente, Chief engineer, Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer

1.34-1.41: Interview with Dane Cameron, Porsche 963 driver at Daytona.

1.41-1.45: Best of Car Radio - Interview with Tony Grecco, Product mngr, Ford F-150 Raptor R

1.48-1.55: More with Grecco

