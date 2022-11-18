Car Radio, Podcast 91, Pts 1/2: Fix-Brooke/NACTOY semis, Post/Lordstown Endurance, Ciminillo/Rebelle Rally, Puento/Wagoneer, Matsumoto/Supra, Coleman/Mazda CX-50
Car Radio Noon-2 PM, October 22, 2022LIVE from Stratford, VA
Interview Schedule
00 min:Payne intro
02-15 min:Interview with Lauren Fix (The Car Coach) and Lindsay Brooke (Editor, SAE Publications). Talking 2023 NACTOY test drive
15-20:Ad Break
20-30:Interview with Darren Post, Lordstown Endurance EV pickup engineer30-33:Ad Break33-40:Continue with Post
40-45:Call-in with Jill Ciminillo, auto journalist, Pickup Truck + SUV Talk ME. Jill Ciminillo YouTube Channel
45-48:Ad Break
48-55:Continue with Ciminillo
1.00-1.04 hr:Payne intro
1.04-1.15:Best of Car Radio - Taped interview with Tim Puento, Chief Engineer, Jeep Wagoneer.
1.16-1.20:Ad break
1.20-1.30:Best of Car Radio - Taped interview with Tom Matsumoto, Toyota Supra
1.30-1.33 PMAd break
1.34-1.40: More with Matsumoto
1.40-1.45: Best of Car Radio - Taped interview with Dave Coleman, engineer, Mazda CX-501.45-1.48: Ad break1.48-1.55:More with Coleman.END