Car Radio, Podcast 92, Pts 1/2: LIVE Holly Oaks ORV Park Bronco Club/Zielinski-Dubois-Winter, Bell, F150 Raptor R, Newgarden-Denker/Detroit GP build, Cameron/Penske Porsche 963

Car Radio Noon-2 PM, November 5, 2022LIVE from Holly Oaks ORV Park, Michigan

Interview Schedule

00 min:Payne intro

02-15 min:Live interview with Tom Zielinski, Detroit 4fest, talking Talking SEMA 2022, Raptor R in Silver Lake

15-20:Ad Break

20-30:Live interview with Ally Dubois, Michigan Bronco Club30-33 min:Ad Break33-40 min:Continue with Ally.

40-45 min:Live interview with Matt Winter, Ford Bronco brand manager

45-48 min:Ad Break

48-55 min:Continue with Winter

1.00-1.04 hr: Payne intro

1.04-1.15 hr:Taped interview with Brian Bell, marketing manager, Ford F150 gas pickups. Talking Raptor R.

1.16-1.20:Ad break

1.20-1.30 min:Taped interview with Josef Newgarden, IndyCar racer, talking new Detroit GP course.1.30-1.33:Ad break

1.33-1.45: Taped interview with Bud Denker, President Detroit GP. 1.45-1.48: Ad break1.48-1.51: More with Denker.

1.51-1.57:Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with Dane Cameron, race driver with Penske Porsche 963.END