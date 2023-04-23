Car Radio, Episode 107, Pts 1/2: LIVE FROM VIR – Coombs/S2 racer, Fehan/Corvette, Scheinberg/NY Show, Cole Smith/NASCAR, Bergmeister/Long
Car Radio Show, 910AM, April 1, 2023
LIVE FROM VIRGINIA INTL RACEWAY
Host: Henry Payne, The Detroit News
Interview Schedule
00 – 03 min: Payne intro
03-15 min: Interview with Mark Coombs, Sport 2000 racer.
Ad Break
20-30: Interview with Doug Fehan, Corvette brand ambassador, on Corvette’s wild weekend at Sebring.
30-33: Ad Break
33-40: More with Fehan
40-45: Interview with Mark Scheinberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, on the New York Auto Show.
45-48: Ad Break
48-56: Continue with Scheinberg
55-1.00 hr: Ad break
1.00-1.15 hr: Interview with Stephen Cole Smith, race writer for Hagerty. Talking COTA NASCAR, IndyCar Texas, F1 Texas.
1.16-1.20: Ad break
1.20-1.40: Best of Car Radio: Taped interview with Jorg Bergmeister/Patrick Long, talking Porsche Racing.
1.30-1.36: Ad break
1.36-1.40: Continue with Bergmeister/Long
1.40-1.45: Taped interview with Aaron Pfau, Hummer SUV EV chief engineer.
1.45-1.48: Ad break
1.48-1.55: More with Pfau.
END