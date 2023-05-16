Car Radio, Podcast 110, Pts 1/2: 100 Days to Indy, Detroit GP, more

Car Radio Show 910AM, May 13, 2023

Host: Henry Payne, Detroit News auto columnist

Interview Schedule

00 – 03 min: Intro

03-15 min: Interview with Brian Terry, Executive Producer, 100 Days to Indy. Talking about the new CW series

Ad Break

20-40: Interview with Michael Montri, president of Detroit GP

30-33: Ad Break

33-40: More Montri

40-45: Interview with Steven Cole Smith, racing writer at Hagerty, talking Indy 500, IMSA, NASCAR

45-48: Ad break

48-57: More Cole Smith

1.00-1.15 hr: Interview with Javier Mota, Javier Mota YouTube Channel, talking Alfa Tonale and Vinfast VF8

1.16-1.21 hr: Ad break

1.21-1.30: Interview with Eric Peters, writer with EricPetersAutos.com, talking EPA EV regs

1.30-1.35: Ad break

1.35-1.40: Continue with Peters

1.40-1.45: Interview with Will Mellon, GMC Canyon marketing chief

1.45-1.48: Ad break

1.48-1.55: More with Mellon

