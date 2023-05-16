Car Radio, Podcast 110, Pts 1/2: 100 Days to Indy, Detroit GP, more
Car Radio Show 910AM, May 13, 2023
Host: Henry Payne, Detroit News auto columnist
Interview Schedule
00 – 03 min: Intro
03-15 min: Interview with Brian Terry, Executive Producer, 100 Days to Indy. Talking about the new CW series
Ad Break
20-40: Interview with Michael Montri, president of Detroit GP
30-33: Ad Break
33-40: More Montri
40-45: Interview with Steven Cole Smith, racing writer at Hagerty, talking Indy 500, IMSA, NASCAR
45-48: Ad break
48-57: More Cole Smith
1.00-1.15 hr: Interview with Javier Mota, Javier Mota YouTube Channel, talking Alfa Tonale and Vinfast VF8
1.16-1.21 hr: Ad break
1.21-1.30: Interview with Eric Peters, writer with EricPetersAutos.com, talking EPA EV regs
1.30-1.35: Ad break
1.35-1.40: Continue with Peters
1.40-1.45: Interview with Will Mellon, GMC Canyon marketing chief
1.45-1.48: Ad break
1.48-1.55: More with Mellon
END