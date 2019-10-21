Matt Charboneau, Tony Paul and Casey Harrison take a look at Michigan State's game against Penn State on Saturday and they talk to Allen Trieu, who covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports and The Detroit News.

Here are some of the highlights from this week's show:

Detroit News recruiting expert Allen Trieu is a standup comedian. (Photo: Detroit News recruiting expert Allen Trieu is a standup comedian.)

►4:10: Recruiting expert Allen Trieu

►5:15: Trieu on standup comedy

►6:45: Transfer portals

►10:30: 2020-2021 recruiting classes

►13:40: Mark Dantonio's status affects recruiting

►16:00: Kenny Willekes underrated

►20:10: Does Matt have a future in comedy?

►23:20: Dantonio "caught off guard" by media question

►26:10: Penn State receiver KJ Hamler of Pontiac

►32:10: MSU-Penn State predictions

►35:30: Wisconsin's first loss

►37:20: "Fradulent" Minnesota

►43:00: Detroit News college football coverage

►47:10: Big Ten power rankings

►51:00: College football playoff system

►52:30: Matt's marriage plans

►54:30: Weekly MAC recap

►55:40: MSU hoops ranked No. 1

►60:10: Secret scrimmage with Gonzaga

►62:10: UM's Franz Wagner out 4-6 weeks

►64:30: Casey's baseball wallpaper

►65:10: Managing Cassius Winston's minutes

Podcast archive

►Ep. 8: Badgers blowout, transfer portals, hoops hoopla

►Ep. 7: Wisconsin preview, Morris Peterson interview

►Ep. 6: Ohio State preview, transfer portals, fair pay to play

►Ep. 5: Indiana preview, Blackwell lawsuit, Izzo news conference

►Ep. 4: Arizona State meltdown, Northwestern preview

►Ep. 3: Arizona State preview, Dantonio's future

►Ep. 2: Was MSU's 'new' offense really new?

►Green Room: Episode 1

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/green-room/2019/10/21/green-room-podcast-penn-state-preview-recruiting-expert-allen-trieu/4056462002/