Matt Charboneau, Tony Paul and Casey Harrison take a look at Michigan State's game against Penn State on Saturday and they talk to Allen Trieu, who covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports and The Detroit News.

Here are some of the highlights from this week's show:

4:10: Recruiting expert Allen Trieu

5:15: Trieu on standup comedy

6:45: Transfer portals 

10:30: 2020-2021 recruiting classes

13:40: Mark Dantonio's status affects recruiting

16:00: Kenny Willekes underrated

20:10: Does Matt have a future in comedy?

23:20: Dantonio "caught off guard" by media question

26:10: Penn State receiver KJ Hamler of Pontiac

32:10: MSU-Penn State predictions

35:30: Wisconsin's first loss

37:20: "Fradulent" Minnesota

43:00: Detroit News college football coverage

47:10: Big Ten power rankings

51:00: College football playoff system

52:30: Matt's marriage plans

54:30: Weekly MAC recap

55:40: MSU hoops ranked No. 1

60:10: Secret scrimmage with Gonzaga

62:10: UM's Franz Wagner out 4-6 weeks

64:30: Casey's baseball wallpaper

65:10: Managing Cassius Winston's minutes

