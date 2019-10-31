Green Room podcast: Spartans in nosedive, Izzo's team No. 1
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look at Michigan State's football program on a three-game losing streak and they preview Tom Izzo's basketball team, which is ranked No. 1 heading into Tuesday's opener against Kentucky at Madison Square Garden.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 10 of the Green Room:
►:45: Halloween trick or treats
►3:40: Fans gluttons for punishment
►7:50: "Unwatchable" Spartans
►10:15: Pressure of being perfect on defense
►12:10: Brian Lewerke interview
►18:30: Bowl projections
►20:15: Mark Dantonio's future
►24:40: "Fradulent" Gophers are 8-0
►27:00: Two cheeseburgers at stake
►30:10: Michigan-Maryland predictions
►32:15: Michigan State 85, Albion 50
►37:45: Clear rotation of seven players
►39:50: Steven Izzo makes a free throw
►41:30: Tom Izzo on win over Albion
►47:30: Astros in 7
►48:30: Danton Cole's hockey team
►50:30: Matt's getting married on Saturday
Podcast archive
►Ep. 9: Penn State preview, recruiting expert Allen Trieu
►Ep. 8: Badgers blowout, transfer portals, hoops hoopla
►Ep. 7: Wisconsin preview, Morris Peterson interview
►Ep. 6: Ohio State preview, transfer portals, fair pay to play
►Ep. 5: Indiana preview, Blackwell lawsuit, Izzo news conference
►Ep. 4: Arizona State meltdown, Northwestern preview
►Ep. 3: Arizona State preview, Dantonio's future
►Ep. 2: Was MSU's 'new' offense really new?
►Green Room: Episode 1
