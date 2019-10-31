Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look at Michigan State's football program on a three-game losing streak and they preview Tom Izzo's basketball team, which is ranked No. 1 heading into Tuesday's opener against Kentucky at Madison Square Garden.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 10 of the Green Room:

►:45: Halloween trick or treats

►3:40: Fans gluttons for punishment

►7:50: "Unwatchable" Spartans

►10:15: Pressure of being perfect on defense

►12:10: Brian Lewerke interview

►18:30: Bowl projections

►20:15: Mark Dantonio's future

►24:40: "Fradulent" Gophers are 8-0

►27:00: Two cheeseburgers at stake

►30:10: Michigan-Maryland predictions

►32:15: Michigan State 85, Albion 50

►37:45: Clear rotation of seven players

►39:50: Steven Izzo makes a free throw

►41:30: Tom Izzo on win over Albion

►47:30: Astros in 7

►48:30: Danton Cole's hockey team

►50:30: Matt's getting married on Saturday

