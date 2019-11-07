Green Room podcast: Spartans no longer No. 1, MSU-Illinois preview
Matt Charboneau, Tony Paul and Casey Harrison review Michigan State's 69-62 loss against Kentucky in the opening game of the basketball season and they preview the football team's home game against Illinois on Saturday.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 11 of the Green Room:
►1:40: Basketball intro
►3:30: MSU-Kentucky review
►8:50: Matt's takeaways
►12:30: Cassius Winston audio
►16:00: 'Brutal' officiating
►22:00: Joshua Langford's absence
►28:40: Rocket Watts audio
►33:10: Draymond Green number retirement
►40:20: Early-season schedule
►47:10: Podcast promos
►50:40: Halloween candy
►53:30: Joe Bachie's suspension
►57:50: Casey on MSU's 14.5-point line against Illinois
►63:00: P.J. Fleck contract
►65:20: Bowl projections
►67:10: No suites at the Springhill Suites
►68:30: College Football Playoff rankings
►70:10: Matt gets married
