Matt Charboneau, Tony Paul and Casey Harrison review Michigan State's 69-62 loss against Kentucky in the opening game of the basketball season and they preview the football team's home game against Illinois on Saturday.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 11 of the Green Room:

1:40: Basketball intro

3:30: MSU-Kentucky review

8:50: Matt's takeaways

12:30: Cassius Winston audio

16:00: 'Brutal' officiating

22:00: Joshua Langford's absence

28:40: Rocket Watts audio

33:10: Draymond Green number retirement

40:20: Early-season schedule

47:10: Podcast promos

50:40: Halloween candy

53:30: Joe Bachie's suspension

57:50: Casey on MSU's 14.5-point line against Illinois

63:00: P.J. Fleck contract

65:20: Bowl projections

67:10: No suites at the Springhill Suites

68:30: College Football Playoff rankings

70:10: Matt gets married

