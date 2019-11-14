LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau, Tony Paul and Casey Harrison talk about Cassius Winston and the death of Winston's brother, the legacy of Charles Rogers, the MSU-UM football rivalry, Brian Lewerke's hit to the head and the future of Mark Dantonio.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 12 of the Green Room:

:30: Billy Joel concert at Comerica Park

8:00: Tom Izzo on Cassius Winston

12:30: Xavier Tillman, Kyle Ahrens on Winston

16:00: Charles Rogers' legacy

24:00: Kentucky upset

28:00: Casey at The State News

31:10: MSU-UM rivalry

33:30: Tony the political junkie

37:15: Brian Lewerke's hit to the head

46:20: Divided We Stand promo

52:00: Predictions

55:10: Mark Dantonio's future

60:30: P.J. Fleck's unbeaten Gophers

65:10: Matt's Maui challenge

