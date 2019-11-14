Matt Charboneau, Tony Paul and Casey Harrison talk about Cassius Winston and the death of Winston's brother, the legacy of Charles Rogers, the MSU-UM football rivalry, Brian Lewerke's hit to the head and the future of Mark Dantonio.

Michigan State's Cassius Winston, center, stands with teammates during a moment of silence in honor of Winston's younger brother, Zachary, before the team's NCAA college basketball game. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 12 of the Green Room:

►:30: Billy Joel concert at Comerica Park

►8:00: Tom Izzo on Cassius Winston

►12:30: Xavier Tillman, Kyle Ahrens on Winston

►16:00: Charles Rogers' legacy

►24:00: Kentucky upset

►28:00: Casey at The State News

►31:10: MSU-UM rivalry

►33:30: Tony the political junkie

►37:15: Brian Lewerke's hit to the head

►46:20: Divided We Stand promo

►52:00: Predictions

►55:10: Mark Dantonio's future

►60:30: P.J. Fleck's unbeaten Gophers

►65:10: Matt's Maui challenge

