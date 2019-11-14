Green Room podcast: Cassius Winston, Charles Rogers, MSU-UM rivalry
Matt Charboneau, Tony Paul and Casey Harrison talk about Cassius Winston and the death of Winston's brother, the legacy of Charles Rogers, the MSU-UM football rivalry, Brian Lewerke's hit to the head and the future of Mark Dantonio.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 12 of the Green Room:
►:30: Billy Joel concert at Comerica Park
►8:00: Tom Izzo on Cassius Winston
►12:30: Xavier Tillman, Kyle Ahrens on Winston
►16:00: Charles Rogers' legacy
►24:00: Kentucky upset
►28:00: Casey at The State News
►31:10: MSU-UM rivalry
►33:30: Tony the political junkie
►37:15: Brian Lewerke's hit to the head
►46:20: Divided We Stand promo
►52:00: Predictions
►55:10: Mark Dantonio's future
►60:30: P.J. Fleck's unbeaten Gophers
►65:10: Matt's Maui challenge
