Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about Mark Dantonio and the future of his coaching staff, they preview Michigan State's game against Rutgers on Saturday and they look back at Cassius Winston's postgame address to the fans at the Breslin Center.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 13 of the Green Room:

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is 8-4 against Michigan. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

►:30: Ordering Uber Eats

►3:20: Michigan 44, Michigan State 10

►8:30: Mark Dantonio's offensive assistant coaches

►17:40: Defensive assistant coaches

►23:00: MSU vs. Rutgers

►26:10: Potential bowl games

►34:00: Where's Casey Harrison?

►36:10: Cassius Winston addresses MSU fans

►45:00: Michigan State 76, Seton Hall 73

►53:10: Roughing it on flight to Maui

