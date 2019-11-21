LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about Mark Dantonio and the future of his coaching staff, they preview Michigan State's game against Rutgers on Saturday and they look back at Cassius Winston's postgame address to the fans at the Breslin Center.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 13 of the Green Room:

:30: Ordering Uber Eats 

3:20: Michigan 44, Michigan State 10

8:30: Mark Dantonio's offensive assistant coaches

17:40: Defensive assistant coaches

23:00: MSU vs. Rutgers

26:10: Potential bowl games

34:00: Where's Casey Harrison?

36:10: Cassius Winston addresses MSU fans

45:00: Michigan State 76, Seton Hall 73

53:10: Roughing it on flight to Maui

