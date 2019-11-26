Green Room podcast: Spartans drop Maui opener, MSU-Maryland
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss Michigan State's opening basketball loss against Virginia Tech at the Maui Invitational and they preview the MSU-Maryland football game with a bowl berth on the line.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 14 of the Green Room:
►1:20: Virginia Tech 71, Michigan State 66
►6:10: Maui Invitational schedule
►11:45: Tom Izzo news conference
►14:00: MSU-Rutgers review
►18:20: Spartans receiver Cody White
►21:00: MSU-Maryland preview
►26:30: Where's Casey?
►32:00: Thanksgiving favorites
