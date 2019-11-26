Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss Michigan State's opening basketball loss against Virginia Tech at the Maui Invitational and they preview the MSU-Maryland football game with a bowl berth on the line.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 14 of the Green Room:

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on during the first half. (Photo: Marco Garcia, Associated Press)

►1:20: Virginia Tech 71, Michigan State 66

►6:10: Maui Invitational schedule

►11:45: Tom Izzo news conference

►14:00: MSU-Rutgers review

►18:20: Spartans receiver Cody White

►21:00: MSU-Maryland preview

►26:30: Where's Casey?

►32:00: Thanksgiving favorites

