Green Room podcast: Aaron Henry disappears, Draymond Green tribute, MSU bowl-bound
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss Michigan State's 87-75 loss against Duke on the basketball court, Draymond Green's jersey retirement and the football team becoming bowl eligible with a 19-16 victory over Maryland.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 15 of the Green Room:
►3:10: Duke's first visit to East Lansing since 2003
►6:10: Aaron Henry "an enigma"
►8:50: Foster Loyer "in over his head"
►12:40: Another slow start for coach Tom Izzo
►18:20: "Ugly nights" with talented freshmen
►22:10: Mike Krzyzewski, Izzo take complaints to the refs
►29:30: Michigan overrated at No. 4
►33:20: Draymond Green on playing at Michigan State
►44:10: Michigan State 19, Maryland 16
►46:50: Kenny Willekes on being bowl eligible
►51:45: "Babysitter" Bill Beekman
►54:00: Hawaii roadtrip to Hana
►61:10: Detroit News podcast lineup
