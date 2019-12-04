Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss Michigan State's 87-75 loss against Duke on the basketball court, Draymond Green's jersey retirement and the football team becoming bowl eligible with a 19-16 victory over Maryland.

Former Michigan State basketball player Draymond Green speaks to the media before the Spartans played a game against Duke University at Breslin Center in E. Lansing, December 3, 2019. Green, who played for Michigan State from 2008-2012, had his number retired during a halftime ceremony. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 15 of the Green Room:

►3:10: Duke's first visit to East Lansing since 2003

►6:10: Aaron Henry "an enigma"

►8:50: Foster Loyer "in over his head"

►12:40: Another slow start for coach Tom Izzo

►18:20: "Ugly nights" with talented freshmen

►22:10: Mike Krzyzewski, Izzo take complaints to the refs

►29:30: Michigan overrated at No. 4

►33:20: Draymond Green on playing at Michigan State

►44:10: Michigan State 19, Maryland 16

►46:50: Kenny Willekes on being bowl eligible

►51:45: "Babysitter" Bill Beekman

►54:00: Hawaii roadtrip to Hana

►61:10: Detroit News podcast lineup

