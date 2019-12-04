LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss Michigan State's 87-75 loss against Duke on the basketball court, Draymond Green's jersey retirement and the football team becoming bowl eligible with a 19-16 victory over Maryland.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 15 of the Green Room:

3:10: Duke's first visit to East Lansing since 2003

6:10: Aaron Henry "an enigma"

8:50: Foster Loyer "in over his head"

12:40: Another slow start for coach Tom Izzo

18:20: "Ugly nights" with talented freshmen

22:10: Mike Krzyzewski, Izzo take complaints to the refs

29:30: Michigan overrated at No. 4

33:20: Draymond Green on playing at Michigan State

44:10: Michigan State 19, Maryland 16

46:50: Kenny Willekes on being bowl eligible

51:45: "Babysitter" Bill Beekman

54:00: Hawaii roadtrip to Hana 

61:10: Detroit News podcast lineup

