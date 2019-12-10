LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss Michigan State's upcoming football game against Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl in New York on Dec. 27, they take a look at the Spartans' 77-65 win in the Big Ten basketball opener against Rutgers and they preview this weekend's matchup against the Golden Grizzlies.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 16 of the Green Room:

2:20: Pinstripe Bowl: MSU vs. Wake Forest

18:20: Predicting Mark Dantonio's coaching changes

29:50: Dantonio on building momentum 

34:40: Twitter questions

40:20: Detroit News podcasts

41:30: Michigan State 77, Rutgers 65

45:30: Tom Izzo on Rutgers game

50:00: MSU vs. Oakland

55:30: Forward Gabe Brown on extra practice

58:10: Emoi Bates

