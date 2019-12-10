Green Room podcast: Pinstripe Bowl-bound, Big Ten opener, MSU-Oakland preview
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss Michigan State's upcoming football game against Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl in New York on Dec. 27, they take a look at the Spartans' 77-65 win in the Big Ten basketball opener against Rutgers and they preview this weekend's matchup against the Golden Grizzlies.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 16 of the Green Room:
►2:20: Pinstripe Bowl: MSU vs. Wake Forest
►18:20: Predicting Mark Dantonio's coaching changes
►29:50: Dantonio on building momentum
►34:40: Twitter questions
►40:20: Detroit News podcasts
►41:30: Michigan State 77, Rutgers 65
►45:30: Tom Izzo on Rutgers game
►50:00: MSU vs. Oakland
►55:30: Forward Gabe Brown on extra practice
►58:10: Emoi Bates
Bonus coverage
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/green-room/2019/12/10/green-room-podcast-pinstripe-bowl-bound-big-ten-opener-msu-oakland-preview/4389328002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments