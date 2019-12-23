Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss Michigan State's basketball victories over Oakland and Eastern Michigan, the holiday break before a difficult stretch of Big Ten games in January, football's Early Signing Day and recruiting rankings and Christmas and New Year's Eve plans.

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, left, drives along the baseline against Eastern Michigan at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. (Photo: Adam Ruff, Associated Press)

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 17 of the Green Room:

►1:10: Tony leaves Hanson concert early

►4:00: MSU rolls over Oakland, Eastern Michigan

►5:30: Joshua Langford's future

►9:10: Seven-day break

►12:00: Big Ten games against Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota

►17:40: UM/MSU basketball recruiting

►21:30: Rating the podcast

►27:00: Football Signing Day

►31:10: MSU 26-24 since College Football Playoff appearance

►32:20: Angelique's Christmas cookies

►39:30: Special breed of recruiting

►41:10: MSU's 2020 football schedule

►44:00: Pinstripe Bowl

►49:30: Predictions

►52:00: Christmas shopping

►58:30: New Year's Eve plans

