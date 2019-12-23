LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss Michigan State's basketball victories over Oakland and Eastern Michigan, the holiday break before a difficult stretch of Big Ten games in January, football's Early Signing Day and recruiting rankings and Christmas and New Year's Eve plans.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 17 of the Green Room:

1:10: Tony leaves Hanson concert early

4:00: MSU rolls over Oakland, Eastern Michigan 

5:30: Joshua Langford's future

9:10: Seven-day break

12:00: Big Ten games against Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota

17:40: UM/MSU basketball recruiting

21:30: Rating the podcast

27:00: Football Signing Day

31:10: MSU 26-24 since College Football Playoff appearance

32:20: Angelique's Christmas cookies

39:30: Special breed of recruiting

41:10: MSU's 2020 football schedule

44:00: Pinstripe Bowl

49:30: Predictions

52:00: Christmas shopping

58:30: New Year's Eve plans

