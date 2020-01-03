Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss Michigan State's 27-21 victory over Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl and they preview Sunday's basketball showdown between the Spartans and Wolverines at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 18 of the Green Room:

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, holds the Pinstripe Bowl after beating Wake Forest 27-21 in New York. (Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP)

►:40: Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21

►6:30: Life after quarterback Brian Lewerke

►10:20: Mark Dantonio's potential coaching staff changes

►13:10: Dantonio's upcoming deposition

►15:30: Cornerback Josiah Scott to enter NFL Draft

►17:00: Basketball showdown: UM vs. MSU

►22:20: Big Ten implications

►25:00: Marcus Bingham on 12 rebounds and 5 blocks against Illinois

►27:10: Key matchups to watch on Sunday

►31:30: Worst call of the season

►38:30: Tony's apology to Steven Izzo

►41:40: Tony, Matt pick Michigan State over Michigan

►45:40: Tickets for as low as $30

►49:10: Applauding Minnesota's P.J. Fleck

►52:45: Underperforming Shea Patterson and Jim Harbaugh

►56:15: Ohio State lets one slip away

►58:45: New Year's Eve recap

