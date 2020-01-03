LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul discuss Michigan State's 27-21 victory over Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl and they preview Sunday's basketball showdown between the Spartans and Wolverines at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 18 of the Green Room:

:40: Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21

6:30: Life after quarterback Brian Lewerke

10:20: Mark Dantonio's potential coaching staff changes

13:10: Dantonio's upcoming deposition

15:30: Cornerback Josiah Scott to enter NFL Draft

17:00: Basketball showdown: UM vs. MSU

22:20: Big Ten implications

25:00: Marcus Bingham on 12 rebounds and 5 blocks against Illinois

27:10: Key matchups to watch on Sunday

31:30: Worst call of the season

38:30: Tony's apology to Steven Izzo

41:40: Tony, Matt pick Michigan State over Michigan

45:40: Tickets for as low as $30

49:10: Applauding Minnesota's P.J. Fleck

52:45: Underperforming Shea Patterson and Jim Harbaugh

56:15: Ohio State lets one slip away

58:45: New Year's Eve recap

