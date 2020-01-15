Green Room podcast: MSU football update, Spartans-Badgers hoops preview
Matt Charboneau and Casey Harrison discuss Michigan State's football program and the possibility of coaching changes on Mark Dantonio's staff and they look back at the basketball team's 29-point loss against Purdue and preview Friday's game against Wisconsin.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Green Room podcast: MSU football update, Spartans-Badgers hoops preview
Matt Charboneau and Casey Harrison discuss Michigan State's football program and the possibility of coaching changes on Mark Dantonio's staff and they look back at the basketball team's 29-point loss against Purdue and they preview Friday's game against Wisconsin at the Breslin Center.
Next week, Tony Paul will be back to provide an inside look at six months that threatened Dantonio's legacy and changed the course of MSU football.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 19 of the Green Room:
►2:50: Curtis Blackwell on his lawsuit against Michigan State
►6:30: No changes yet on Mark Dantonio's coaching staff
►12:30: Recruiting for diamonds in the rough
►22:15: Overreacting to the Spartans' 29-point loss against Purdue
►26:00: Cassius Winston on bouncing back after the Boilermakers' defeat
►36:20: Parity in the Big Ten
►50:00: Twitter question about Michigan State's injuries
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments