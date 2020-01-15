LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau and Casey Harrison discuss Michigan State's football program and the possibility of coaching changes on Mark Dantonio's staff and they look back at the basketball team's 29-point loss against Purdue and they preview Friday's game against Wisconsin at the Breslin Center.

Next week, Tony Paul will be back to provide an inside look at six months that threatened Dantonio's legacy and changed the course of MSU football.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 19 of the Green Room:

2:50: Curtis Blackwell on his lawsuit against Michigan State

6:30: No changes yet on Mark Dantonio's coaching staff

12:30: Recruiting for diamonds in the rough

22:15: Overreacting to the Spartans' 29-point loss against Purdue

26:00: Cassius Winston on bouncing back after the Boilermakers' defeat

36:20: Parity in the Big Ten

50:00: Twitter question about Michigan State's injuries

Bonus coverage

Green Room Facebook page

Michigan State videos

Michigan State photos

Michigan State newsletter

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/green-room/2020/01/15/green-room-podcast-msu-football-update-spartans-badgers-hoops-preview/4483385002/