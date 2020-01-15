Matt Charboneau and Casey Harrison discuss Michigan State's football program and the possibility of coaching changes on Mark Dantonio's staff and they look back at the basketball team's 29-point loss against Purdue and they preview Friday's game against Wisconsin at the Breslin Center.

Next week, Tony Paul will be back to provide an inside look at six months that threatened Dantonio's legacy and changed the course of MSU football.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 19 of the Green Room:

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 6, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. (Photo: Michael Conroy, Associated Press)

►2:50: Curtis Blackwell on his lawsuit against Michigan State

►6:30: No changes yet on Mark Dantonio's coaching staff

►12:30: Recruiting for diamonds in the rough

►22:15: Overreacting to the Spartans' 29-point loss against Purdue

►26:00: Cassius Winston on bouncing back after the Boilermakers' defeat

►36:20: Parity in the Big Ten

►50:00: Twitter question about Michigan State's injuries

