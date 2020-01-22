LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look behind the scenes of The Detroit News' reporting on Curtis Blackwell's lawsuit against Michigan State and how six months threatened Mark Dantonio's legacy and changed the course of MSU football.

MORESpecial report: Michigan State football sex assault scandals

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 20 of the Green Room:

1:10: Marking the 20th episode of the podcast

2:00: How Tony spent his winter vacation

15:00: Behind the scenes of The Detroit News' MSU special report 

49:30: Curtis Blackwell talks about the lawsuit, lessons learned

1:06:00: Nick Ward, MSU basketball

