Green Room podcast: Behind the scenes of The News' MSU special report
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look behind the scenes of The Detroit News' reporting on Curtis Blackwell's lawsuit against Michigan State and how six months threatened Mark Dantonio's legacy and changed the course of MSU football.
MORE: Special report: Michigan State football sex assault scandals
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 20 of the Green Room:
►1:10: Marking the 20th episode of the podcast
►2:00: How Tony spent his winter vacation
►15:00: Behind the scenes of The Detroit News' MSU special report
►49:30: Curtis Blackwell talks about the lawsuit, lessons learned
►1:06:00: Nick Ward, MSU basketball
