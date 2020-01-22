Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look behind the scenes of The Detroit News' reporting on Curtis Blackwell's lawsuit against Michigan State and how six months threatened Mark Dantonio's legacy and changed the course of MSU football.

Curtis Blackwell was let go by Michigan State football in May 2017. Now, he's speaking out, and battling coach Mark Dantonio and others in court. (Photo: Tony Paul)

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 20 of the Green Room:

►1:10: Marking the 20th episode of the podcast

►2:00: How Tony spent his winter vacation

►15:00: Behind the scenes of The Detroit News' MSU special report

►49:30: Curtis Blackwell talks about the lawsuit, lessons learned

►1:06:00: Nick Ward, MSU basketball

