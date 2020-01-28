Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about Michigan State's reaction to Kobe Bryant's death, they preview Wednesday's game against Northwestern, look back at the lineup changes in the 70-52 win against Minnesota and they figure out how many wins it will take to win the Big Ten title.

Michigan State's Xavier Tillman talks about the win over Minnesota as well as the death of Kobe Bryant. (Photo: Detroit News)

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 21 of the Green Room:

►2:30: MSU reacts to Kobe Bryant's death

►9:45: Tom Izzo on Bryant

►10:15: Xavier Tillman on becoming a Kobe fan

​​​​​​​►18:15: Michigan State 70, Minnesota 52

​​​​​​​►28:45: Lineup shuffle pays off

​​​​​​​►31:45: Aaron Henry on coming off the bench with Marcus Bingham

​​​​​​​►34:10: Cassius Winston on freshmen Rocket Watts and Malik Hall starting

​​​​​​​►40:45: Grueling finish in the Big Ten season

►43:40: Fifteen wins will likely win the Big Ten title

​​​​​​​►49:40: Mark Dantonio avoids the media

