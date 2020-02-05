LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about Mark Dantonio's retirement, the effect on the 2020 recruiting class, the Curtis Blackwell lawsuit, possible coaching replacements and Dantonio's three most memorable victories.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 22A of the Green Room:

(Episode 22B will preview the MSU-UM basketball showdown).

2:10: Signing Day update

6:15: The timing of Dantonio's departure

12:20: Dantonio's 4.3M bonus

14:10: Dantonio on his legacy after 13 years

16:20: Dantonio answers Matt's question about the next coach

18:10: Who will be MSU's next coach?

23:00: Cincinnati's Luke Fickell

28:20: Pittsburgh's Pat Narduzzi

34:30: Local candidates

38:10: Time frame to hire new coach

39:15: Three best games during Dantonio era

43:20: Detroit News coverage

Bonus coverage

Green Room Facebook page

Special report: MSU football sex assault scandals

Michigan State videos

Michigan State photos

Michigan State newsletter

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/green-room/2020/02/05/green-room-podcast-day-after-mark-dantonio-abruptly-steps-down/4670809002/