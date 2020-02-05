Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about Mark Dantonio's retirement, the effect on the 2020 recruiting class, the Curtis Blackwell lawsuit, possible coaching replacements and Dantonio's three most memorable victories.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 22A of the Green Room:

(Episode 22B will preview the MSU-UM basketball showdown).

Mark Dantonio announced he's stepping down as head coach during a news conference at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. (Photo: Dan Mears/Detroit News)

►2:10: Signing Day update

►6:15: The timing of Dantonio's departure

►12:20: Dantonio's 4.3M bonus

►14:10: Dantonio on his legacy after 13 years

►16:20: Dantonio answers Matt's question about the next coach

►18:10: Who will be MSU's next coach?

►23:00: Cincinnati's Luke Fickell

►28:20: Pittsburgh's Pat Narduzzi

►34:30: Local candidates

►38:10: Time frame to hire new coach

►39:15: Three best games during Dantonio era

►43:20: Detroit News coverage

