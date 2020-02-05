Green Room podcast: The day after Mark Dantonio abruptly steps down
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about Mark Dantonio's retirement, the effect on the 2020 recruiting class, the Curtis Blackwell lawsuit, possible coaching replacements and Dantonio's three most memorable victories.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 22A of the Green Room:
(Episode 22B will preview the MSU-UM basketball showdown).
►2:10: Signing Day update
►6:15: The timing of Dantonio's departure
►12:20: Dantonio's 4.3M bonus
►14:10: Dantonio on his legacy after 13 years
►16:20: Dantonio answers Matt's question about the next coach
►18:10: Who will be MSU's next coach?
►23:00: Cincinnati's Luke Fickell
►28:20: Pittsburgh's Pat Narduzzi
►34:30: Local candidates
►38:10: Time frame to hire new coach
►39:15: Three best games during Dantonio era
►43:20: Detroit News coverage
Bonus coverage
►Special report: MSU football sex assault scandals
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments