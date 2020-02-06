LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul are joined by Michigan beat reporter James Hawkins to preview Saturday's MSU-UM basketball game at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. 

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 22B of the Green Room:

(Episode 22A on Mark Dantonio's retirement was released on Wednesday).

2:00: Penn State 75, Michigan State 70

4:50: Ohio State 61, Michigan 58

7:40: Michigan already with four home losses

10:45: Aaron Henry on turnovers

14:00: Michigan 5-for-23 on 3-pointers in first game vs. MSU

18:10: Injury status of Isaiah Livers

20:35: Xavier Tillman on Big Ten experience

24:10: Michigan players to watch

26:20: NCAA Tournament possibilities

31:10: Predictions

35:00: Detroit News coverage

