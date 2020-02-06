Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul are joined by Michigan beat reporter James Hawkins to preview Saturday's MSU-UM basketball game at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 22B of the Green Room:

(Episode 22A on Mark Dantonio's retirement was released on Wednesday).

Michigan State's Malik Hall, left, shoots against Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. during the first half the Spartans' 87-69 victory in January at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

►2:00: Penn State 75, Michigan State 70

►4:50: Ohio State 61, Michigan 58

►7:40: Michigan already with four home losses

►10:45: Aaron Henry on turnovers

►14:00: Michigan 5-for-23 on 3-pointers in first game vs. MSU

►18:10: Injury status of Isaiah Livers

►20:35: Xavier Tillman on Big Ten experience

►24:10: Michigan players to watch

►26:20: NCAA Tournament possibilities

►31:10: Predictions

►35:00: Detroit News coverage

