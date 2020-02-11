Green Room podcast: Spartans back to drawing board after Luke Fickell fallout
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about Luke Fickell, the current head coach at Cincinnati who turned down the coaching job at Michigan State and they take a look at the latest on possible replacements for Mark Dantonio.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 23 of the Green Room:
►5:20: Bill Beekman's search comes up empty
►10:15: Trustee Brian Mosallam doesn't want 'waffling flake'
►17:30: Drawbacks to players voicing opinions
►24:20: The optics of elevating Mike Tressel
►28:35: Expectations of 2020 Spartans
►37:30: Public relations disaster
►40:15: Tom Izzo's unranked team
►47:10: Big Ten takes a hit
►52:30: Detroit News coverage
Bonus coverage
►Special report: MSU football sex assault scandals
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/green-room/2020/02/11/green-room-podcast-spartans-back-drawing-board-after-luke-fickell-fallout/4713113002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments