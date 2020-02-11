LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about Luke Fickell, the current head coach at Cincinnati who turned down the coaching job at Michigan State and they take a look at the latest on possible replacements for Mark Dantonio.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 23 of the Green Room:

5:20: Bill Beekman's search comes up empty

10:15: Trustee Brian Mosallam doesn't want 'waffling flake' 

17:30: Drawbacks to players voicing opinions

24:20: The optics of elevating Mike Tressel

28:35: Expectations of 2020 Spartans

37:30: Public relations disaster

40:15: Tom Izzo's unranked team

47:10: Big Ten takes a hit

52:30: Detroit News coverage

Bonus coverage

Green Room Facebook page

Special report: MSU football sex assault scandals

Michigan State videos

Michigan State photos

Michigan State newsletter

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/green-room/2020/02/11/green-room-podcast-spartans-back-drawing-board-after-luke-fickell-fallout/4713113002/