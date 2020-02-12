Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about Mel Tucker being named Michigan State’s 25th head coach and what football fans can expect when the former Colorado coach officially takes over after 13 years of Mark Dantonio's regime.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 23B of the Green Room:

Mel Tucker will become Michigan State’s 25th head coach, pending Board of Trustees approval, the university announced Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Associated Press)

►6:30: Nick Saban endorsement

►12:20: Strength of recruiting

►15:40: Colorado reaction

►20:00: Detroit News coverage

►25:10: Bill Beekman gets full marks

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/green-room/2020/02/12/green-room-podcast-24-hours-later-alls-well-msu-mel-tucker-hire/4740982002/