Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about Mel Tucker being named Michigan State’s 25th head coach and what football fans can expect when the former Colorado coach officially takes over after 13 years of Mark Dantonio's regime.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 23B of the Green Room:

6:30: Nick Saban endorsement

12:20: Strength of recruiting

15:40: Colorado reaction

20:00: Detroit News coverage

25:10: Bill Beekman gets full marks

