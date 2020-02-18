Green Room podcast: What's next for Mark Dantonio after claim of NCAA violation?
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about former Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio after a photograph and affidavit filed in federal court Tuesday purport to show former MSU recruiting coordinator Curtis Blackwell and Dantonio in the home of a top recruit in 2015, evidence of an apparent violation of NCAA rules.
They also discuss Mel Tucker's first week on the job since replacing Dantonio and the basketball team's collapse against the Terrapins to end the week 1-1.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 24 of the Green Room:
►1:10: Tony Paul's report on Mark Dantonio's apparent NCAA violation
►5:30: Matt Charboneau asks: "Why didn't MSU settle this earlier?"
►10:15: Blaming the messenger
►14:30: The case that never ends
►16:20: Mel Tucker's first week on the job
►22:20: False claims of Tucker firing assistant coaches
►25:30: Maryland 67, Michigan State 60
►32:10: Spartans-Cornhuskers preview
►40:20: Getting yelled at by coach Tom Izzo
►42:10: Xavier Tillman's new addition to the family
