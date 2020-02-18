LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about former Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio after a photograph and affidavit filed in federal court Tuesday purport to show former MSU recruiting coordinator Curtis Blackwell and Dantonio in the home of a top recruit in 2015, evidence of an apparent violation of NCAA rules.

They also discuss Mel Tucker's first week on the job since replacing Dantonio and the basketball team's collapse against the Terrapins to end the week 1-1.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 24 of the Green Room:

1:10: Tony Paul's report on Mark Dantonio's apparent NCAA violation

5:30: Matt Charboneau asks: "Why didn't MSU settle this earlier?"

10:15: Blaming the messenger

14:30: The case that never ends

16:20: Mel Tucker's first week on the job

22:20: False claims of Tucker firing assistant coaches

25:30: Maryland 67, Michigan State 60

32:10: Spartans-Cornhuskers preview

40:20: Getting yelled at by coach Tom Izzo

42:10: Xavier Tillman's new addition to the family

