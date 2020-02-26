Green Room podcast: Spartans eye Big Ten title, Mel Tucker puts 'juice' in program
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look at MSU's chances of a third straight Big Ten basketball title after a 78-70 win over Iowa and they talk about Mel Tucker's first two weeks on the job as head football coach of the Spartans.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 25 of the Green Room:
►1:20: Why Matt is wearing a green sweatshirt
►5:00: Michigan State 76, Iowa 70
►7:20: Rocket Watts on the strong finish against the Hawkeyes
►13:40: Meet Xavier Tillman Sr.
►18:40: Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg starting his son Jack
►20:00: Play-by-play announcer Will Tieman: "He got it!"
►21:10: Big Ten race
►29:10: Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis
►38:30: Karaoke at the White Horse Tavern in Flint
►42:00: Ex-Spartan Max Bullough joins Alabama as graduate assistant
►45:15: Mel Tucker on his first two weeks on the job
►52:30: Tucker "not married" to offensive/defensive systems
►57:20: Tucker putting "juice" in the program
