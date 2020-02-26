LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look at MSU's chances of a third straight Big Ten basketball title after a 78-70 win over Iowa and they talk about Mel Tucker's first two weeks on the job as head football coach of the Spartans.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 25 of the Green Room:

1:20: Why Matt is wearing a green sweatshirt

5:00: Michigan State 76, Iowa 70

7:20: Rocket Watts on the strong finish against the Hawkeyes

13:40: Meet Xavier Tillman Sr.

18:40: Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg starting his son Jack

20:00: Play-by-play announcer Will Tieman: "He got it!"

21:10: Big Ten race

29:10: Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis

38:30: Karaoke at the White Horse Tavern in Flint

42:00: Ex-Spartan Max Bullough joins Alabama as graduate assistant

45:15: Mel Tucker on his first two weeks on the job

52:30: Tucker "not married" to offensive/defensive systems

57:20: Tucker putting "juice" in the program

