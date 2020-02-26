Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look at MSU's chances of a third straight Big Ten basketball title after a 78-70 win over Iowa and they talk about Mel Tucker's first two weeks on the job as head football coach of the Spartans.

Michigan State's Cassius Winston smiles after hitting the floor on a scramble for the ball against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 78-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 25 of the Green Room:

►1:20: Why Matt is wearing a green sweatshirt

►5:00: Michigan State 76, Iowa 70

►7:20: Rocket Watts on the strong finish against the Hawkeyes

►13:40: Meet Xavier Tillman Sr.

►18:40: Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg starting his son Jack

►20:00: Play-by-play announcer Will Tieman: "He got it!"

►21:10: Big Ten race

►29:10: Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis

►38:30: Karaoke at the White Horse Tavern in Flint

►42:00: Ex-Spartan Max Bullough joins Alabama as graduate assistant

►45:15: Mel Tucker on his first two weeks on the job

Buy Photo Mel Tucker has nine of his 10 assistant coaches in place. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

►52:30: Tucker "not married" to offensive/defensive systems

►57:20: Tucker putting "juice" in the program

Bonus coverage

►Green Room Facebook page

►Special report: MSU football sex assault scandals

►Michigan State videos

►Michigan State photos

►Michigan State newsletter

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/green-room/2020/02/26/green-room-podcast-spartans-eye-big-ten-title-mel-tucker-puts-juice-program/4885335002/