Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look at MSU's improved chances of at least a tie for a Big Ten title heading into Sunday's home game against Ohio State.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 26 of the Green Room:

1:10: Michigan State 79, Penn State 71

3:30: "Penn State fans don't really understand basketball"

8:50: Xavier Tillman on scoreboard watching

15:10: Tom Izzo on team's toughness

18:45: Rocket Watts on defensive effort 

24:40: Cassius Winston on veteran leadership

28:20: March Madness bracket predictions

35:20: Ranking Big Ten cities

Bonus coverage

