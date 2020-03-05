Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look at MSU's improved chances of at least a tie for a Big Ten title heading into Sunday's home game against Ohio State.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, left, talks with guard Rocket Watts against Maryland on Saturday in College Park, Md. (Photo: Terrance Williams, AP)

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 26 of the Green Room:

►1:10: Michigan State 79, Penn State 71

►3:30: "Penn State fans don't really understand basketball"

►8:50: Xavier Tillman on scoreboard watching

►15:10: Tom Izzo on team's toughness

►18:45: Rocket Watts on defensive effort

►24:40: Cassius Winston on veteran leadership

►28:20: March Madness bracket predictions

►35:20: Ranking Big Ten cities

