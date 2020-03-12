Green Room podcast: Coronavirus turns sports world upside down
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about the coronavirus turning the sports world upside down with the NBA suspending the season and the Big Ten basketball tournament closing its doors to spectators in Indianapolis.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 27 of the Green Room:
►3:50: Non-stop rollercoaster on Twitter
►6:30: "It's not just the flu"
►9:40: Bit Ten takes wait-and-see approach
►14:30: Stocking up on food
►16:20: The ripple effect
►18:45: Liability of lawsuits
►22:20: Big-time LCA concert in May to cancel
►25:20: Did the Jazz infect others at LCA?
►29:40: MSU prepared for deep run in tournament
►34:30: NHL will likely follow suit
Bonus coverage
►Special report: MSU football sex assault scandals
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/green-room/2020/03/12/green-room-podcast-coronavirus-turns-sports-world-upside-down/5005795002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments