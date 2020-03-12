Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about the coronavirus turning the sports world upside down with the NBA suspending the season and the Big Ten basketball tournament closing its doors to spectators in Indianapolis.

Fans arrive during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Northwestern and Minnesota at the Big Ten Conference tournament on Wednesday in Indianapolis. (Photo: Darron Cummings, AP)

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 27 of the Green Room:

►3:50: Non-stop rollercoaster on Twitter

►6:30: "It's not just the flu"

►9:40: Bit Ten takes wait-and-see approach

►14:30: Stocking up on food

►16:20: The ripple effect

►18:45: Liability of lawsuits

►22:20: Big-time LCA concert in May to cancel

►25:20: Did the Jazz infect others at LCA?

►29:40: MSU prepared for deep run in tournament

►34:30: NHL will likely follow suit

Bonus coverage

►Green Room Facebook page

►Special report: MSU football sex assault scandals

►Michigan State videos

►Michigan State photos

►Michigan State newsletter

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/green-room/2020/03/12/green-room-podcast-coronavirus-turns-sports-world-upside-down/5005795002/