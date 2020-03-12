LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about the coronavirus turning the sports world upside down with the NBA suspending the season and the Big Ten basketball tournament closing its doors to spectators in Indianapolis.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 27 of the Green Room:

3:50: Non-stop rollercoaster on Twitter

6:30: "It's not just the flu"

9:40: Bit Ten takes wait-and-see approach

14:30: Stocking up on food

16:20: The ripple effect

18:45: Liability of lawsuits

22:20: Big-time LCA concert in May to cancel 

25:20: Did the Jazz infect others at LCA?

29:40: MSU prepared for deep run in tournament

34:30: NHL will likely follow suit

