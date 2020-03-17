Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk to Michigan State graduate Mario Impemba about his start in broadcasting, dream jobs, highlights with the Tigers, moving on from the Rod Allen incident and looking forward to his next job.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 28 of the Green Room:

►2:00: Mario Impemba at Michigan State (1981-85)

►5:00: Fencing was first assignment

►11:40: Intensity of Indiana's Bobby Knight

►13:40: First interview with Tom Izzo

►15:00: "Tough sledding" in first semester

►20:30: Getting into the media business

►22:40: "Yankee" gets first job in Texas

►26:30: Play-by-play in Peoria

►30:30: Big break with the Angels

►34:10: From radio to TV broadcasts

►36:00: Tigers' audition at TV studios in Troy

►41:20: Two World Series appearances

►43:10: Armando Galarraga's near perfect game

►46:00: "Still anger" about the Rod Allen incident

►47:30: "The voice of my summers"

►48:50: Calling a Final Four would "be a dream"

