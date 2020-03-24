Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk with Senior Tour's Tom Gillis of Lake Orion about his career in golf, including two second-place finishes on the PGA Tour behind No. 1 players in the world Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 29 of the Green Room:

Tom Gillis (Photo: Michael Cohen, Getty Images)

►3:45: Michigan golf background

►6:10: Caddying at Indianwood

►11:00: Shooting under par at Oxford Hills

►13:40: Thirteen career hole-in-ones

►16:20: Turning pro in 1996

►21:30: Shooting 90 at the 1999 British Open at Carnoustie

►25:00: Hiring a private detective to catch Scott Mitchell

►31:10: First big cheque at Waterloo Open Golf Classic in 1992

►37:30: Earning first PGA Tour card in 2003

►42:10: Making the most of $432,000

►46:30: Lean years from 2006-08

►51:00: Second place behind Rory McIlroy at 2012 Honda Classic

►56:30: Second place behind Jordan Spieth at 2015 John Deere Open

►63:00: "Blessed" to play professional golf

Bonus coverage

►Green Room Facebook page

►Special report: MSU football sex assault scandals

►Michigan State videos

►Michigan State photos

►Michigan State newsletter

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/green-room/2020/03/24/green-room-podcast-switching-gears-senior-tours-tom-gillis-lake-orion/2910849001/