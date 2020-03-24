LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk with Senior Tour's Tom Gillis of Lake Orion about his career in golf, including two second-place finishes on the PGA Tour behind No. 1 players in the world Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 29 of the Green Room:

3:45: Michigan golf background

6:10: Caddying at Indianwood

11:00: Shooting under par at Oxford Hills

13:40: Thirteen career hole-in-ones

16:20: Turning pro in 1996

21:30: Shooting 90 at the 1999 British Open at Carnoustie

25:00: Hiring a private detective to catch Scott Mitchell 

31:10: First big cheque at Waterloo Open Golf Classic in 1992

37:30: Earning first PGA Tour card in 2003

42:10: Making the most of $432,000

46:30: Lean years from 2006-08

51:00: Second place behind Rory McIlroy at 2012 Honda Classic

56:30: Second place behind Jordan Spieth at 2015 John Deere Open

63:00: "Blessed" to play professional golf

