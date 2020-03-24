Green Room podcast: Special edition with Senior Tour's Tom Gillis of Lake Orion
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk with Senior Tour's Tom Gillis of Lake Orion about his career in golf, including two second-place finishes on the PGA Tour behind No. 1 players in the world Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 29 of the Green Room:
►3:45: Michigan golf background
►6:10: Caddying at Indianwood
►11:00: Shooting under par at Oxford Hills
►13:40: Thirteen career hole-in-ones
►16:20: Turning pro in 1996
►21:30: Shooting 90 at the 1999 British Open at Carnoustie
►25:00: Hiring a private detective to catch Scott Mitchell
►31:10: First big cheque at Waterloo Open Golf Classic in 1992
►37:30: Earning first PGA Tour card in 2003
►42:10: Making the most of $432,000
►46:30: Lean years from 2006-08
►51:00: Second place behind Rory McIlroy at 2012 Honda Classic
►56:30: Second place behind Jordan Spieth at 2015 John Deere Open
►63:00: "Blessed" to play professional golf
