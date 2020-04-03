Green Room podcast: Wojo courtside at MSU's national title game in 2000
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk with columnist Bob Wojnowski about the 20th anniversary of Michigan State's NCAA basketball championship in 2000.
Wojo was courtside on April 3, 2000 when the Spartans beat Florida 89-75 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 30 of the Green Room:
►1:40: Bob Wojnowski joins the podcast
►7:10: Beating Iowa State at the Palace
►12:20: Four wins against Wisconsin
►15:45: Mateen Cleaves returns from ankle injury
►18:40: Losing to Wright State (11-17 record)
►24:00: Wojo on the court with Tom Izzo, Cleaves
►32:10: Izzo aims for second NCAA title
Bonus coverage
►Special report: MSU football sex assault scandals
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/green-room/2020/04/03/green-room-podcast-bob-wojnowski-courtside-msus-national-title-2000/2945415001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments