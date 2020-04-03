LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk with columnist Bob Wojnowski about the 20th anniversary of Michigan State's NCAA basketball championship in 2000.

Wojo was courtside on April 3, 2000 when the Spartans beat Florida 89-75 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 30 of the Green Room:

1:40: Bob Wojnowski joins the podcast

7:10: Beating Iowa State at the Palace

12:20: Four wins against Wisconsin

15:45: Mateen Cleaves returns from ankle injury

18:40: Losing to Wright State (11-17 record)

24:00: Wojo on the court with Tom Izzo, Cleaves

32:10: Izzo aims for second NCAA title 

