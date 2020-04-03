Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk with columnist Bob Wojnowski about the 20th anniversary of Michigan State's NCAA basketball championship in 2000.

Wojo was courtside on April 3, 2000 when the Spartans beat Florida 89-75 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 30 of the Green Room:

Michigan State celebrates after defeating Florida for the 2000 NCAA title. (Photo: Dale Young/Detroit News)

►1:40: Bob Wojnowski joins the podcast

►7:10: Beating Iowa State at the Palace

►12:20: Four wins against Wisconsin

►15:45: Mateen Cleaves returns from ankle injury

►18:40: Losing to Wright State (11-17 record)

►24:00: Wojo on the court with Tom Izzo, Cleaves

►32:10: Izzo aims for second NCAA title

Bonus coverage

►Green Room Facebook page

►Special report: MSU football sex assault scandals

►Michigan State videos

►Michigan State photos

►Michigan State newsletter

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/green-room/2020/04/03/green-room-podcast-bob-wojnowski-courtside-msus-national-title-2000/2945415001/