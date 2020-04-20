Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk with former Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke on this week's Green Room podcast.

Lewerke, who had a 22-16 record with 47 touchdowns and 32 interceptions in his career with the Spartans, is preparing for this weekend's NFL Draft.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 31:

Quarterback Brian Lewerke ranked first in school history in total offense with 9,548 yards (8,293 passing, 1,255 rushing) during his. career. (Associated Press) (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

►1:25: Quarantined in Arizona

►4:40: Training for the NFL Draft

►7:30: Tuning out social media

►10:00: NFL Combine experience

►14:30: Agent unsure of NFL interest

►17:20: Mark Dantonio's retirement

►19:50: Spartans highlights

►22:00: Michael Jordan documentary

►25:50: New coaching staff

►28:10: Loyal Lions fans

►32:00: Michigan State career

►37:10: Other MSU players eligible for the draft

►42:00: Pandemic routines

