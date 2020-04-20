Green Room podcast: Ex-MSU QB Brian Lewerke joins us from quarantine in Arizona to talk NFL Draft
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk with former Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke on this week's Green Room podcast.
Lewerke, who had a 22-16 record with 47 touchdowns and 32 interceptions in his career with the Spartans, is preparing for this weekend's NFL Draft.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 31:
►1:25: Quarantined in Arizona
►4:40: Training for the NFL Draft
►7:30: Tuning out social media
►10:00: NFL Combine experience
►14:30: Agent unsure of NFL interest
►17:20: Mark Dantonio's retirement
►19:50: Spartans highlights
►22:00: Michael Jordan documentary
►25:50: New coaching staff
►28:10: Loyal Lions fans
►32:00: Michigan State career
►37:10: Other MSU players eligible for the draft
►42:00: Pandemic routines
