LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk with former Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke on this week's Green Room podcast.

Lewerke, who had a 22-16 record with 47 touchdowns and 32 interceptions in his career with the Spartans, is preparing for this weekend's NFL Draft.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 31:

1:25: Quarantined in Arizona

4:40: Training for the NFL Draft

7:30: Tuning out social media

10:00: NFL Combine experience

14:30: Agent unsure of NFL interest

17:20: Mark Dantonio's retirement

19:50: Spartans highlights

22:00: Michael Jordan documentary

25:50: New coaching staff

28:10: Loyal Lions fans

32:00: Michigan State career

37:10: Other MSU players eligible for the draft

42:00: Pandemic routines

Bonus coverage

Green Room Facebook page

Special report: MSU football sex assault scandals

Michigan State videos

Michigan State photos

Michigan State newsletter

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/podcasts/green-room/2020/04/20/green-room-podcast-ex-spartans-qb-brian-lewerke-sets-sights-nfl-draft/5161614002/