Green Room podcast: Catching up with ex-Detroit News writer Lynn Henning
Tony Paul talks with former Detroit News writer and Michigan State grad Lynn Henning on this week's Green Room podcast.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 32:
►1:30: Relocating in St. Simons Island, Georgia
►4:15: Haven for PGA Tour golfers
►7:30: "Brilliant, aggressive" move to hire Mel Tucker
►13:30: History of "boneheaded" coaching hires
►22:10: Why Nick Saban left MSU in 1989
►30:10: Blunders with Muddy Watters, Bobby Williams, John L. Smith
►41:30: Mark Dantonio's legacy
►52:45: "Toe-to-toe" with George Perles
Henning: 45 years covering sports provide endless memories
►60:00: Kirk Gibson the most gifted MSU athlete
►71:10: Playing golf with Tom Izzo
►76:00: Postgame press conferences with Jud Heathcote
►86:20: Tigers target Spencer Torkelson
►91:00: Three-month break on Twitter
►97:00: Life on the island with three grandchildren
Bonus coverage
►Special report: MSU football sex assault scandals
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments