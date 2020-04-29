Tony Paul talks with former Detroit News writer and Michigan State grad Lynn Henning on this week's Green Room podcast.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 32:

Former Detroit News writer and Michigan State grad Lynn Henning is the guest on this week's Green Room podcast. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

►1:30: Relocating in St. Simons Island, Georgia

►4:15: Haven for PGA Tour golfers

►7:30: "Brilliant, aggressive" move to hire Mel Tucker

►13:30: History of "boneheaded" coaching hires

►22:10: Why Nick Saban left MSU in 1989

►30:10: Blunders with Muddy Watters, Bobby Williams, John L. Smith

►41:30: Mark Dantonio's legacy

►52:45: "Toe-to-toe" with George Perles

Henning: 45 years covering sports provide endless memories

►60:00: Kirk Gibson the most gifted MSU athlete

►71:10: Playing golf with Tom Izzo

►76:00: Postgame press conferences with Jud Heathcote

►86:20: Tigers target Spencer Torkelson

►91:00: Three-month break on Twitter

►97:00: Life on the island with three grandchildren

