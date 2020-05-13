LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau goes one-one-one with Spartans basketball coach Tom Izzo in this week's edition of the Green Room podcast.

Here are some of the highlights from Episode 33:

1:30: "Staying grounded" during the pandemic

3:15: "State of flux" with NBA timelines

5:50: Xavier Tillman "on the bubble"

9:15: Transfer portal "difficult on players"

13:40: "Ray of hope" for Josh Langford

18:30: Lessons learned from "Last Dance"

22:00: "Great interview" with Purdue coach Matt Painter 

24:10: Cassius Winston's "troublesome year"

26:00: Mother turned 94 on Wednesday

27:10: "Serious chance to make a run" last year

28:00: "Returning to normalcy"

