Green Room podcast: One-on-one with Spartans coach Tom Izzo
Matt Charboneau goes one-one-one with Spartans basketball coach Tom Izzo in this week's edition of the Green Room podcast.
Here are some of the highlights from Episode 33:
►1:30: "Staying grounded" during the pandemic
►3:15: "State of flux" with NBA timelines
►5:50: Xavier Tillman "on the bubble"
►9:15: Transfer portal "difficult on players"
►13:40: "Ray of hope" for Josh Langford
►18:30: Lessons learned from "Last Dance"
►22:00: "Great interview" with Purdue coach Matt Painter
►24:10: Cassius Winston's "troublesome year"
►26:00: Mother turned 94 on Wednesday
►27:10: "Serious chance to make a run" last year
►28:00: "Returning to normalcy"
Bonus coverage
