On Big Ten’s big day, View From the Press Box meets the Green Room

Tony Paul and Matt Charboneau from The Green Room podcast talk with Angelique Chengelis from View from the Press Box podcast about the return of Big Ten football.

The conference reinstated the football season after weeks of public pressure, including protests, petitions, threats of lawsuits and even presidential tweets.

All Big Ten football players will be tested daily, starting Sept. 30, and any player who tests positive will sit out for at least 21 days.

Here are the highlights from the crossover podcast:

►1:30: Rapid testing protocols

►4:20: MSU aims to break even financially

►8:10: Big Ten changes course

►10:30: Lack of transparency

►12:50: Nine-game schedule

►18:40: Dylan McCaffrey to transfer

►22:20: Big Ten's top four football teams

►29:50: Big Ten basketball to start Nov. 25