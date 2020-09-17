SUBSCRIBE NOW
GREEN-ROOM

On Big Ten’s big day, View From the Press Box meets the Green Room

The Detroit News
Tony Paul and Matt Charboneau from The Green Room podcast talk with Angelique Chengelis from View from the Press Box podcast about the return of Big Ten football.

The conference reinstated the football season after weeks of public pressure, including protests, petitions, threats of lawsuits and even presidential tweets. 

All Big Ten football players will be tested daily, starting Sept. 30, and any player who tests positive will sit out for at least 21 days.

Here are the highlights from the crossover podcast:

1:30: Rapid testing protocols

4:20: MSU aims to break even financially

8:10: Big Ten changes course

Michigan State offensive lineman Luke Campbell, left, blocks Michigan defensive lineman Carlo Kemp in the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor in 2019.

10:30: Lack of transparency

12:50: Nine-game schedule

18:40: Dylan McCaffrey to transfer

22:20: Big Ten's top four football teams

29:50: Big Ten basketball to start Nov. 25

