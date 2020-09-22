SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month for 3 months
GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: No margin of error for Mel Tucker's average Spartans

The Detroit News
View Comments

Tony Paul and Matt Charboneau talk about Michigan State's return to Big Ten football and the odds of finishing better than 4-4 in Mel Tucker's first season as coach.

Here are the highlights from episode 35 of the Green Room podcast:

Rocky Lombardi, left, has completed only 43% of his passes and has five interceptions to three touchdowns in his MSU career. He's expected to replace Brian Lewerke, right.

1:30: Schedule released

4:20: How other conferences are coping with COVID

6:30: When will fans return to Spartan Stadium?

9:10: Covering MSU from the sidelines

11:30: Limited sports access 

14:20: Rocky IV with QB Rocky Lombardi

17:20: Three key Spartans opt out

20:50: Refresh the stadium playlist

22:00: Over/under on 3.5 wins 

25:30: At least it's not John L. Smith football

27:00: The Mel Tucker era

28:40: Tony predicts 3-5 record, Matt 4-4

View Comments