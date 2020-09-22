Green Room podcast: No margin of error for Mel Tucker's average Spartans
The Detroit News
Tony Paul and Matt Charboneau talk about Michigan State's return to Big Ten football and the odds of finishing better than 4-4 in Mel Tucker's first season as coach.
Here are the highlights from episode 35 of the Green Room podcast:
►1:30: Schedule released
►4:20: How other conferences are coping with COVID
►6:30: When will fans return to Spartan Stadium?
►9:10: Covering MSU from the sidelines
►11:30: Limited sports access
►14:20: Rocky IV with QB Rocky Lombardi
►17:20: Three key Spartans opt out
►20:50: Refresh the stadium playlist
►22:00: Over/under on 3.5 wins
►25:30: At least it's not John L. Smith football
►27:00: The Mel Tucker era
►28:40: Tony predicts 3-5 record, Matt 4-4