GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: Finally, Big Ten football is back . . . but in what form?

The Detroit News
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look at the Spartans heading into Saturday's Big Ten opener against Rutgers in East Lansing at noon.

Here are highlights from episode 34 of the Green Room podcast:

:45: Meda Day at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo

4:35: Unpredictability of Big Ten season

7:30: Three quarterbacks vie for starting role

Rocky Lombardi

10:15: Uncertainty at middle linebacker

12:45 "Thunderstruck" opener up in the air

16:00: Matt predicts 4-4 season

20:45: Sitting in the press box during COVID-19

25:15: How to break college football ties

27:45: MSU-Rutgers predictions

32:20: MSU booster Peter Secchia dies at 83

