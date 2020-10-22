Green Room podcast: Finally, Big Ten football is back . . . but in what form?

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look at the Spartans heading into Saturday's Big Ten opener against Rutgers in East Lansing at noon.

Here are highlights from episode 34 of the Green Room podcast:

►:45: Meda Day at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo

►4:35: Unpredictability of Big Ten season

►7:30: Three quarterbacks vie for starting role

►10:15: Uncertainty at middle linebacker

►12:45 "Thunderstruck" opener up in the air

►16:00: Matt predicts 4-4 season

►20:45: Sitting in the press box during COVID-19

►25:15: How to break college football ties

►27:45: MSU-Rutgers predictions

►32:20: MSU booster Peter Secchia dies at 83