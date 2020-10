Green Room recap edition: How bad is MSU? How good is UM?

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about Michigan State's 11-point loss to Rutgers and Michigan's 25-point victory over Minnesota in the Big Ten openers on Saturday.

Here are highlights from this week's episode of the Green Room podcast:

►1:20: Seven MSU turnovers in 38-27 loss to Rutgers

►4:30: Running back Elijah Collins on the sidelines

►7:50: QB Rocky Lombardi 31-for-44 for 319 yards and 3 TDs

►10:20: Seven penalties, fourth-down mistakes

►12:10: Game-day experience at Spartan Stadium

►15:00: Michigan hammers Minnesota 49-24

►18:10: COVID-19 influence on rosters

►20:20: Indiana's 36-35 OT win over No. 7 Penn State

►23:30: Big Ten recaps

►27:30: Army accepts a Bowl game