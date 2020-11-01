Green Room podcast: Mel Tucker's game plan, MSU's execution stunned us all

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about Michigan State's 27-24 upset victory over Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday in this week's special edition of the Green Room podcast, weekend recap edition.

Here are some of the highlights from The Detroit News podcast:

►1:30: Hard to draw conclusions about home-field advantage

►4:20: Mel Tucker's near-perfect game plan

►8:40: QB Rocky Lombardi: "We got a lot of dogs out there"

►11:20: Establishing a running game

►18:30: MSU's timeout situation in the fourth quarter

►21:10: Big Ten power rankings

►25:40: Heat turned up on Jim Harbaugh

►28:30: Eleven tackles for LB Antjuan Simmons

►31:10: Spartans vs. Hawkeyes next week

►34:30: Upcoming MSU coverage