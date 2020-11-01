SUBSCRIBE NOW
$5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: Mel Tucker's game plan, MSU's execution stunned us all

The Detroit News
View Comments

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about Michigan State's 27-24 upset victory over Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday in this week's special edition of the Green Room podcast, weekend recap edition.

Here are some of the highlights from The Detroit News podcast:

Michigan running back Blake Corum is tackled by Michigan State safety Darius Snow while running back a kick in the fourth quarter.

1:30: Hard to draw conclusions about home-field advantage

4:20: Mel Tucker's near-perfect game plan

8:40: QB Rocky Lombardi: "We got a lot of dogs out there"

11:20: Establishing a running game

18:30: MSU's timeout situation in the fourth quarter

21:10: Big Ten power rankings

25:40: Heat turned up on Jim Harbaugh

28:30: Eleven tackles for LB Antjuan Simmons 

31:10: Spartans vs. Hawkeyes next week

34:30: Upcoming MSU coverage

View Comments