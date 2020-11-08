Green Room podcast: While America moves on, MSU, UM fall down

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul wrap up MSU's 49-7 loss to Iowa and UM's 38-21 loss to Indiana on this weekend recap edition of the Green Room podcast.

Here are some of the highlights from the podcast:

►1:50: "No aspect of the game Michigan State did well"

►4:40: Donald Trump loses Blue Wall

►7:15: Rocky Lombardi big step backwards

►11:00: Mel Tucker frustrated

►15:15: Julian Barnett shows progress

►19:30: Indiana next week

►24:40: Big Ten a little rusty

►31:40: Indiana 38, Michigan 21

►36:45: Jim Harbaugh's future

►40:30: Upcoming coverage