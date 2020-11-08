Green Room podcast: While America moves on, MSU, UM fall down
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul wrap up MSU's 49-7 loss to Iowa and UM's 38-21 loss to Indiana on this weekend recap edition of the Green Room podcast.
Here are some of the highlights from the podcast:
►1:50: "No aspect of the game Michigan State did well"
►4:40: Donald Trump loses Blue Wall
►7:15: Rocky Lombardi big step backwards
►11:00: Mel Tucker frustrated
►15:15: Julian Barnett shows progress
►19:30: Indiana next week
►24:40: Big Ten a little rusty
►31:40: Indiana 38, Michigan 21
►36:45: Jim Harbaugh's future
►40:30: Upcoming coverage