Green Room podcast: Diagnosing Spartans' slide, no excuses for Wolverines' woes

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look at Michigan State's 24-0 loss against Indiana and Michigan's 49-11 loss against Wisconsin.

Here are some of the highlights from this weekend recap edition of the Green Room:

►1:40: Hoosiers had four drives start inside the 30-yard line

►4:50: Mark Dantonio's poor recruiting the last four years

►9:10: Offensive line dominated up front

►13:20: MSU at Maryland may be canceled because of COVID-19

►18:45: First home shutout since 1985

►21:00: Tony's 14 on a par 3 at Lansing Country Club

►25:10: No excuses for what's happening at Michigan

►28:40: Big Ten recap, key games, rankings

►34:10: MSU basketball's limited schedule

►38:20: Detroit News football coverage