Green Room podcast: Diagnosing Spartans' slide, no excuses for Wolverines' woes
The Detroit News
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look at Michigan State's 24-0 loss against Indiana and Michigan's 49-11 loss against Wisconsin.
Here are some of the highlights from this weekend recap edition of the Green Room:
►1:40: Hoosiers had four drives start inside the 30-yard line
►4:50: Mark Dantonio's poor recruiting the last four years
►9:10: Offensive line dominated up front
►13:20: MSU at Maryland may be canceled because of COVID-19
►18:45: First home shutout since 1985
►21:00: Tony's 14 on a par 3 at Lansing Country Club
►25:10: No excuses for what's happening at Michigan
►28:40: Big Ten recap, key games, rankings
►34:10: MSU basketball's limited schedule
►38:20: Detroit News football coverage