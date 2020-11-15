SUBSCRIBE NOW
GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: Diagnosing Spartans' slide, no excuses for Wolverines' woes

The Detroit News
View Comments

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look at Michigan State's 24-0 loss against Indiana and Michigan's 49-11 loss against Wisconsin.

Here are some of the highlights from this weekend recap edition of the Green Room:

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne is sacked by Indiana's Micah McFadden in the second quarter.

1:40: Hoosiers had four drives start inside the 30-yard line

4:50: Mark Dantonio's poor recruiting the last four years 

9:10: Offensive line dominated up front

13:20: MSU at Maryland may be canceled because of COVID-19

18:45: First home shutout since 1985

21:00: Tony's 14 on a par 3 at Lansing Country Club

25:10: No excuses for what's happening at Michigan 

28:40: Big Ten recap, key games, rankings

34:10: MSU basketball's limited schedule

38:20: Detroit News football coverage

