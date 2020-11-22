Green Room podcast: MSU sits, UM survives . . . and now time for hoops

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look at Michigan State's next football opponent Northwestern and Michigan's 48-42 triple overtime win against Rutgers.

They'll also preview the basketball Spartans, who will begin the season on Wednesday against Eastern Michigan at the Breslin Center at 6 p.m.

Here are some of the highlights from this weekend recap edition of the Green Room:

►1:30: Payton Thorne likely to be named starter

►4:20: Northwestern unbeaten at 5-0

►8:00: Big Ten scoreboard

►12:10: Indiana QB Michael Penix nearly upsets Buckeyes

►16:20: Nebraska, Penn State struggling

►20:10: Cade McNamara sparks Michigan comeback

►27:20: Basketball predictions

►33:23: Preparing for COVID-19

►39:50: Detroit News coverage