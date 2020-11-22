Green Room podcast: MSU sits, UM survives . . . and now time for hoops
The Detroit News
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look at Michigan State's next football opponent Northwestern and Michigan's 48-42 triple overtime win against Rutgers.
They'll also preview the basketball Spartans, who will begin the season on Wednesday against Eastern Michigan at the Breslin Center at 6 p.m.
Here are some of the highlights from this weekend recap edition of the Green Room:
►1:30: Payton Thorne likely to be named starter
►4:20: Northwestern unbeaten at 5-0
►8:00: Big Ten scoreboard
►12:10: Indiana QB Michael Penix nearly upsets Buckeyes
►16:20: Nebraska, Penn State struggling
►20:10: Cade McNamara sparks Michigan comeback
►27:20: Basketball predictions
►33:23: Preparing for COVID-19
►39:50: Detroit News coverage