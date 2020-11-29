Green Room podcast: MSU football ruins Northwestern's season and hoops talk
The Detroit News
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look at Michigan State's 29-20 football victory against No. 8-ranked Northwestern and the basketball Spartans, who beat Notre Dame 80-70 on Saturday heading into Tuesday's game against No. 9 Duke.
Here are some of the highlights from this weekend recap edition of the Green Room:
►2:30: Spartans running game steps up
►6:10: Two wins against top 15 teams
►10:20: Ohio State/MSU preview
►13:40: Jim Harbaugh's future
►19:10: MSU hoops off to 2-0 start
►23:10: Duke battle on Tuesday