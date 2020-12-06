Green Room podcast: MSU football manhandled, but hoops brings holiday cheer

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul break down Michigan State's 52-12 football loss against No. 3-ranked Ohio State and they take a look at the 4-0 basketball Spartans, who edged Detroit Mercy 83-76 and will face Western Michigan on Sunday.

Here are some of the highlights from this weekend recap edition of the Green Room:

►1:30: MSU couldn't compete against Ohio State

►6:20: Peyton Thorne is "clearly" the best quarterback

►10:30: Ohio State will be in the Big Ten Championship game

►15:40: Big Ten roundup

►21:10: Spartans dominate Duke before UDM close call

►27:50: Rocket Watts makes transition to point guard

►32:10: Upcoming games in the state