Green Room podcast: Greg Kampe talks Oakland-MSU, college hoops amid pandemic

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul are joined by Oakland University coach Greg Kampe to preview Sunday's game between the Spartans and Grizzlies and they discuss the state of college basketball amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the highlights from this weekday edition of the Green Room:

►2:10: Formal introduction of Oakland coach Greg Kampe

►6:40: "Our games are like practices," Kampe said.

►10:50: 21 days locked in quarantine

►14:10: "The safest place for these kids is in our arena or those gyms"

►18:00: "Every kid thinks they're going to make money playing basketball"

►22:50: "Our job is to deal with the student-athlete and their mental health"

►28:10: "Disappointed" with Mike Krzyzewski's comments

►32:30: Reliving the OT loss to Michigan

►37:20: If Oakland beats MSU, they'll be in Tony's state power rankings