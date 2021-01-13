Green Room podcast: Is it too early to panic about MSU's 2-4 Big Ten start?

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about Michigan State's slow start in Big Ten basketball with a 2-4 record and 8-4 overall heading into Thursday's road game against the Iowa Hawkeyes (11-2/5-1 Big Ten).

Is it time to panic?

Here are some of the highlights from this edition of the Green Room:

►1:25: Pushing the panic button

►4:10: Looking for offensive identity after 55-54 loss to Purdue

►7:50: Seconds away from a three-game winning streak

►10:30: Eight-man rotation might work better

►14:10: Offensive options aside from Aaron Henry

►19:40: Rare ToIzzo team lacking confidence

►24:20: NCAA Tournament talk

►30:10: MSU women's team face undefeated Michigan on Monday

►34:20: Transfer portal updates

►39:00: Driving to Iowa

►44:10: Memorable road trips