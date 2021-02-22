Green Room podcast: One on one with ex-Spartan, billionaire Mat Ishbia
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk to former Michigan State basketball player Mat Ishbia, who made a $32 million donation to MSU athletics two weeks ago.
Ishbia, the CEO of the nation's No. 1 wholesale lender at Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage, discusses a wide range of subjects from his walk-on days with Tom Izzo's Spartans to taking the last shot in the 2000 NCAA championship game.
Here are some of the highlights from this edition of the Green Room:
►1:50: Michigan State's 'Human Victory Cigar'
►5:30: Ishbia credits Tom Izzo for his business success
►9:00: Does he hire Michigan graduates?
►12:30: Spartans (11-9) should 'stay the course'
►17:10: Michigan State brotherhood
►19:30: Single father of three kids
►24:00: No Magic behind $32M donation
►26:45: Last shot of 2000 NCAA championship game
►31:20 Preview of upcoming games