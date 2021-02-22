US deaths top 500K, confirming virus’ tragic reach
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: One on one with ex-Spartan, billionaire Mat Ishbia

The Detroit News
View Comments

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk to former Michigan State basketball player Mat Ishbia, who made a $32 million donation to MSU athletics two weeks ago.

Ishbia, the CEO of the nation's No. 1 wholesale lender at Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage, discusses a wide range of subjects from his walk-on days with Tom Izzo's Spartans to taking the last shot in the 2000 NCAA championship game.

Mat Ishbia, president/CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, donated $32 million to Michigan State University athletics, it was announced Thursday.

Here are some of the highlights from this edition of the Green Room:

1:50: Michigan State's 'Human Victory Cigar'

5:30: Ishbia credits Tom Izzo for his business success

9:00: Does he hire Michigan graduates?

12:30: Spartans (11-9) should 'stay the course'

17:10: Michigan State brotherhood

19:30: Single father of three kids

24:00: No Magic behind $32M donation

26:45: Last shot of 2000 NCAA championship game

31:20 Preview of upcoming games

View Comments