GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: We laughed, but Mat Ishbia was right. MSU, amazingly, is alive and kicking!

The Detroit News
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about the resurgent Spartans, who have won three in a row — including two against top-five teams — and are making billionaire Mat Ishbia, our guest on the last Green Room, look good with his prediction of another NCAA Tournament appearance.

Here are some of the highlights from this edition of the Green Room:

1:50: Mat Ishbia's odds of MSU making NCAA tourney: "100%"

3:10: Matt Charboneau's story a week ago on long odds

6:50: Maryland, Indiana up next

Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) of the Michigan State Spartans dunks the ball in the first half.

8:20: Four-guard lineup sparks turnaround

11:10: Aaron Henry makes MSU "dangerous team"

14:30: Tom Izzo says everyone pitching in

17:50: Two more wins should extend tourney steak

21:15: Fouls, turnovers still a problem

24:20: Refreshing to pay attention

27:20: Izzo thrives on adversity

30:40: Expectations of MSU basketball

32:20: Michigan looks unstoppable

34:10: Aaron Henry: "Don't applaud a fish for swimming"

36:20: Check out our complete Detroit News college-basketball coverage

