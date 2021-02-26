Green Room podcast: We laughed, but Mat Ishbia was right. MSU, amazingly, is alive and kicking!

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk about the resurgent Spartans, who have won three in a row — including two against top-five teams — and are making billionaire Mat Ishbia, our guest on the last Green Room, look good with his prediction of another NCAA Tournament appearance.

Here are some of the highlights from this edition of the Green Room:

►1:50: Mat Ishbia's odds of MSU making NCAA tourney: "100%"

►3:10: Matt Charboneau's story a week ago on long odds

►6:50: Maryland, Indiana up next

►8:20: Four-guard lineup sparks turnaround

►11:10: Aaron Henry makes MSU "dangerous team"

►14:30: Tom Izzo says everyone pitching in

►17:50: Two more wins should extend tourney steak

►21:15: Fouls, turnovers still a problem

►24:20: Refreshing to pay attention

►27:20: Izzo thrives on adversity

►30:40: Expectations of MSU basketball

►32:20: Michigan looks unstoppable

►34:10: Aaron Henry: "Don't applaud a fish for swimming"

►36:20: Check out our complete Detroit News college-basketball coverage