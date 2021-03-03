Green Room podcast: UM isn't invincible, after all, so does MSU have a shot?

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul are joined by Michigan beat reporter James Hawkins to preview the two-game series between the Spartans and Wolverines on Thursday in Ann Arbor and on Sunday in East Lansing.

Here are some of the highlights from this edition of the Green Room:

►1:30: James Hawkins on UM's 76-53 loss to Illinois

►5:10: Matt Charboneau says Spartans "running on empty"

►8:20: Michigan's aura of invincibility takes a hit

►11:20: Hawkins on the UM/MSU matchups

►14:20: Hunter Dickinson the "difference maker"

►17:30: NCAA Tournament lookahead

►22:20: Tony Paul predicts a split, Matt/James a UM sweep