Green Room podcast: Mat Ishbia joins us again, this time to gloat about MSU’s miracle run

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk to MSU national champion and billionaire Mat Ishbia, who predicted the Spartans' miracle run to the NCAA Tournament two weeks ago and they talk about MSU's chances in the Big Ten Tournament this week.

Here are some of the highlights from this edition of the Green Room:

►2:30: March Madness best time of the year

►9:15: Mat Ishbia interview

►14:00: Ishbia won't predict an NCAA title for MSU

►17:10: Tony Paul on Ishbia's bold prediction

►22:30: Big Ten strength of schedule

►28:00: Rocket Watts the "X" factor