GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: Mat Ishbia joins us again, this time to gloat about MSU’s miracle run

The Detroit News
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul talk to MSU national champion and billionaire Mat Ishbia, who predicted the Spartans' miracle run to the NCAA Tournament two weeks ago and they talk about MSU's chances in the Big Ten Tournament this week.

Here are some of the highlights from this edition of the Green Room:

2:30: March Madness best time of the year

9:15: Mat Ishbia interview

14:00: Ishbia won't predict an NCAA title for MSU

17:10: Tony Paul on Ishbia's bold prediction

22:30: Big Ten strength of schedule

28:00: Rocket Watts the "X" factor

