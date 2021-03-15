SUBSCRIBE NOW
GREEN-ROOM

Green Room podcast: Analyzing MSU's challenging road with some help from Greg Kampe

The Detroit News
Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look at Michigan State's opening play-in game against UCLA and Oakland University coach Greg Kampe breaks down the Spartans' chances in the East Region bracket.

Here are some of the highlights from this edition of the Green Room:

Greg Kampe

2:10: Disrespected or grateful?

5:25: Making Michigan State's case

9:30: MSU-UCLA great way to tip off the tournament

13:10: Spartans not winning a national title

17:30: Duke left out of the dance

19:20: Greg Kampe

46:00: Don't count out Tom Izzo

48:30: Texas on the horizon

52:30: Final Four predictions

57:30: Detroit News coverage 

