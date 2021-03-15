Green Room podcast: Analyzing MSU's challenging road with some help from Greg Kampe

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau and Tony Paul take a look at Michigan State's opening play-in game against UCLA and Oakland University coach Greg Kampe breaks down the Spartans' chances in the East Region bracket.

Here are some of the highlights from this edition of the Green Room:

►2:10: Disrespected or grateful?

►5:25: Making Michigan State's case

►9:30: MSU-UCLA great way to tip off the tournament

►13:10: Spartans not winning a national title

►17:30: Duke left out of the dance

►19:20: Greg Kampe

►46:00: Don't count out Tom Izzo

►48:30: Texas on the horizon

►52:30: Final Four predictions

►57:30: Detroit News coverage